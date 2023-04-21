JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GEI. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.25.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.03 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.6593245 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.