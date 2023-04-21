JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 630

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($7.80) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.65) to GBX 840 ($10.39) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.59) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 780 ($9.65) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $681.22.

NYSE HSBC opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 131.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 509.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

