Justin Virgin Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) Stock

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX – Get Rating) insider Justin Virgin bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,053.69).

Justin Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terrain Minerals alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Justin Virgin bought 15,000,000 shares of Terrain Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($60,402.68).

Terrain Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Terrain Minerals Company Profile

Terrain Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold, base metals, and other mineral resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Wild Viper gold exploration project located to the north of Leonora; and the Lort River project covering an area of 320 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terrain Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrain Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.