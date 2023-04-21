Justin Virgin Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) Stock

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMXGet Rating) insider Justin Virgin bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,053.69).

  • On Monday, February 6th, Justin Virgin bought 15,000,000 shares of Terrain Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($60,402.68).

The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Terrain Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold, base metals, and other mineral resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Wild Viper gold exploration project located to the north of Leonora; and the Lort River project covering an area of 320 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

