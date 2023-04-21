Kabouter Management LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kabouter Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,861,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,770,613. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

