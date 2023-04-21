Kabouter Management LLC Invests $22 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,998,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kabouter Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $227.08. 129,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average of $224.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

