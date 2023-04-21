Kades & Cheifetz LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.16. 60,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,339. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

