Kades & Cheifetz LLC Buys Shares of 1,444 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,123,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,727,158. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

