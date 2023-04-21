Kades & Cheifetz LLC Invests $640,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. 266,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,950. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
