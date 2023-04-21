Kades & Cheifetz LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.29. The stock had a trading volume of 63,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

