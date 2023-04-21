Kades & Cheifetz LLC Makes New $14.78 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.95. 554,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

