Kades & Cheifetz LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95,541 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.39. 388,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.