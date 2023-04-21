Kades & Cheifetz LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SLYV traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 71,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,809. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.