Kades & Cheifetz LLC Takes $468,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,302 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

WMT traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $151.56. 1,498,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.66.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

