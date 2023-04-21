Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 1,270 ($15.72) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,525 ($18.87).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KNOS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Goodbody upgraded shares of Kainos Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.63) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,223 ($15.13) on Thursday. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 954.50 ($11.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,043.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,367.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.81.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

