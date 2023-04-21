Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

