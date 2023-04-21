Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.78

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.78 and traded as low as $21.60. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1,034 shares traded.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $213.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

