Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller Sells 30,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $3,001,950.00.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,589. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.87.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

