KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $17.83

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $17.32. KE shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 887,955 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

