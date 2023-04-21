KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $17.83

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $17.32. KE shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 887,955 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.
KE Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
