Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 0.4% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. 593,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,212. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

