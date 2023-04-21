Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.49. The stock had a trading volume of 136,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

