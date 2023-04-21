Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,420,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded down $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.58. The company had a trading volume of 551,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.23.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.00.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.