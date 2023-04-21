Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.72

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 18906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

KEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $2.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,793,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kenon by 34.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 35,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 577.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kenon by 353.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

