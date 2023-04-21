Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.92

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.92 and traded as low as $6.25. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 433 shares changing hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

