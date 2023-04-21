Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KDP. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 29,325 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

