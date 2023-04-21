KeyCorp Comments on Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 80.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 834.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 240,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

