KeyCorp Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $34.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.82.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

