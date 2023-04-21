KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 2,101,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,051,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

