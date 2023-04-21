KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Earnings Results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.