KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Trading Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 15,765,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 21,229,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KeyCorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 266,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.