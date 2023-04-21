Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$31.59 on Friday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$27.18 and a 12-month high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.80.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9092559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

