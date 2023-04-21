Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

KEYS traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.55. 86,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,793. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

