Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,982. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

