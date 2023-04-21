KickToken Price Hits $0.0104 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, KickToken has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $34.99 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,006,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,006,140 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,006,140.81926738. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01043217 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $34.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

