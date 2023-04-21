Kimberly-Clark Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.47. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

