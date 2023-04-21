Kimberly-Clark Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.47. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

