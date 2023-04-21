Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on May 15th

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

