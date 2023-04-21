Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 388,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,559,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KC shares. China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.