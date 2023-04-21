Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 388,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,559,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KC shares. China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

