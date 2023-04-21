Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.55

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.55 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.66). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.76), with a volume of 4,932 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Kingspan Group Stock Down 1.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.85.
Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend
About Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.
Featured Stories
