Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.55

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.55 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.66). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.76), with a volume of 4,932 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a €0.24 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,498.47%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

