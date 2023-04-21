Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) Trading Up 5.4%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.00. 5,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 9,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Kingswood Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,787,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kingswood Acquisition

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.