KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KREF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,954. The company has a current ratio of 272.77, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $790.50 million, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.03%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 688.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

