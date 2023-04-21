Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Invests $60,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.56. 268,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
