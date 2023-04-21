KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $30.78 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $30.78 million and approximately $749,515.86 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00028786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,262.18 or 1.00013435 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000115 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.06514381 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $754,509.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

