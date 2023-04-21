Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE PHG opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $31.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.