Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PHG opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.