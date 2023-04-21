Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 326,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 430,976 shares.The stock last traded at $45.89 and had previously closed at $47.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

