Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 769 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

