Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.67 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Hasbro stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

