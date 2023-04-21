Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $5.04 Million Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,575 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

