Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 75,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Danaher by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Danaher by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Danaher by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 180,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 75,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $248.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.65 and a 200 day moving average of $258.42. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

