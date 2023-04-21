Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $6.59 Million in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Clearfield by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Clearfield stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLFD. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Cowen began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Read More

