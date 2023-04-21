Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,797 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.41% of Sterling Check worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $158,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 34.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Sterling Check Stock Up 0.6 %

About Sterling Check

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $28.76.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

