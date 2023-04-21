KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of -0.26.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000.

About KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

The KraneShares CICC China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (KBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CICC China Consumer Leaders index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies engaged in Consumer-Related Industries. KBUY was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

